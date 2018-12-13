No woman MLA in new Mizoram Assembly

By IANS

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) In the incoming assemblies of five states, Mizoram will not have a single woman legislator, while only Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have crossed the double-digit marks in terms of percentage, data showed on Thursday.

In Madhya Pradesh, of 230 members, only 20 are women (8.69 per cent) while in Telangana, of 119 members, only five women (4.2 per cent) were elected, according to the data analysed by Delhi-based think-tank PRS Legislative Research.

In the incoming assembly of Mizoram, all 40 members are men. Chhattisgarh, with 90 MLAs, managed to give space to only 13 women (14.44 per cent), while Rajasthan got 23 women MLAs of 199 total (11.55 per cent), the think-tank said.

In Telangana, 61 per cent (46 MLAs) of 119 members in the incoming Assembly have been re-elected, it said.

Of the five states, the number of women MLAs has only gone up for Chhattisgarh when compared to the previous Assembly. The number of women MLAs has gone up from 10 to 13 from 2013 to 2018 results.

While the number of female MLAs in Madhya Pradesh had gone from 27 to 20, the same for Rajasthan had gone down from 25 to 23, from 2013 to 2018 results.

Last time, only nine women were elected in Telangana, while Mizoram had elected one woman MLA.