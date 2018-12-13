NOTA votes exceeded victory margin in 12 Rajasthan seats

Home Nation

Saleh Mohammad of Congress in Pokhran defeated his rival Mahant Pratap Puri by 872 votes. NOTA got 1,121 votes.

Published: 13th December 2018

By IANS

JAIPUR: In 12 Assembly seats in Rajasthan, NOTA (None of the Above) garnered more votes than the margin by which candidates won the election, affecting both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Jaipur's Malviya Nagar seat, Congress candidate Archana Sharma lost to BJP's Ashok Saraf, the Health Minister, by 1,704 votes while NOTA gained 2,371 votes, Election Commission statistics show. The lowest victory margin was recorded in Asind constituency where Jabbar Singh from BJP won by 154 votes, beating Congress rival Manish Mewara. Here NOTA got 2,943 votes.

In Churu, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore of BJP won by 1,850 votes defeating his Congress rival Reface Mandelia. NOTA tally was 2,023 votes.

BJP's Ramlal Sharma in Chomu constituency was elected by a margin of 1,288 votes, defeating Congress' Bhagwan Sahai Saini. NOTA got 1,859 votes.

In Khetri, BJP's Jitendra Singh won by 957 votes, beating his Congress rival Dharmpal, while 1,377 vote went to NOTA.

In Marvar Junction, Khushweer Singh, an Independent, defeated Kesaram Choudhary of Congress by 251 votes while NOTA got 2,719 votes.

BJP's Ruparam's victory margin was 1,188 votes in Makrana. He overcame Congress candidate Jakir Hussain Gesawat. NOTA's share here was 1,550.

In Sikar's Dantaramgarh, Congress' Virendra Singh defeated BJP's Harish Chand Kumawat by 920 votes. A total of 1,180 votes went to NOTA.

Congress' Kaham Khan in Fatehpur triumphed by 860 votes against BJP's Sunita Kumari while NOTA secured 1,165 votes.

Rajendra Bidhuri of Congress in Begun won by 1,661 votes and the NOTA tally was 3,165. He defeated Suresh Dhaker of BJP.

And in Pilibanga, BJP's Dharmendra Kumar slipped past Congress' Vinod Kumar by 278 votes while NOTA was stuffed with 2,441 votes.

