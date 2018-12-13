Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi to announce Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan CM names

In Madhya Pradesh, state Congress chief and veteran MP Kamal Nath and Jyotiradhitya Scindia are the two contenders for the Chief Ministerial post.

NEW DELHI: Amid intense negotiations, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he will soon announce the names of Chief Ministers for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"We are taking inputs from different people in the party -- from party workers, MLAs... We are getting a comprehensive answer to what the Congress party and others feel... of course you have to see a Chief Minister soon," he told reporters outside Parliament, as he left for his party office to meet Rajasthan contenders Sachin Pilot and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who reached New Delhi earlier in the day.

While Bhupesh Baghel has emerged as the front-runner in the race in Chhattisgarh, where the Congress won a landslide victory.

On Wednesday, Gandhi through an audio message congratulated the party for its victory in the assembly elections in the three states and urged them to reveal their choice of Chief Minister.

"I want to ask you an important question: Who should be the chief minister? Please mention just one name. I'm the only person who would know whom you are naming. No one in the party will know. Please speak after the beep," he was heard saying.

