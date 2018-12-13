SC issues notice to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on plea against his election

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a plea seeking annulment of his election to the state assembly for alleged non-disclosure of pending criminal cases against him in his nomination papers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph sought response of the chief minister on an appeal filed against a Bombay High Court order.

The Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea of one Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadanavis's election to the Maharashtra Assembly on the ground of alleged non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him.

The apex court was hearing an appeal of Ukey against the high court order.