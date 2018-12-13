Home Nation

SC issues notice to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on plea against his election

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph sought response of the chief minister on an appeal filed against a Bombay High Court order.

Published: 13th December 2018

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a plea seeking annulment of his election to the state assembly for alleged non-disclosure of pending criminal cases against him in his nomination papers.

The Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea of one Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadanavis's election to the Maharashtra Assembly on the ground of alleged non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him.

The apex court was hearing an appeal of Ukey against the high court order.

