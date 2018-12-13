South Korean foreign minister to visit India on December 18: MEA 

Home Nation

On an invitation by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Kang will visit India on December 18-19, the ministry said in a statement.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha is slated to visit India next week, during which she will hold talks with her counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the progress in multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, the MEA said Thursday.

"During the visit, External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK) will co-chair the ninth meeting of the India-ROK Joint Commission," it said.

"They will review the progress in multifaceted cooperation under the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries, including follow-up action on decisions taken during the visit of ROK President Moon Jae-in to India in July 2018, and will explore new areas of cooperation," the MEA statement said.

They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of common interest, it added.

President Moon, accompanied by a Korean delegation, had visited India during July 8-11.

During his visit, he had held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended a forum of top business leaders from both the countries and visited the Akshardham temple in Delhi.

The South Korean president's visit "has opened new vistas of cooperation" in bilateral ties and the relationship between the two countries are "more vibrant", its envoy in New Delhi, Shin Bong-Kil had said in October.

 

