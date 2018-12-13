Home Nation

Two militants killed in Kashmir encounter

Published: 13th December 2018

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: ​Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said Thursday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Brath Kalan area of Sopore on Wednesday evening following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces.

Two militants, identified as Owais Ahmad Bhat alias Abu Bakar and Tariq Ahmad Dar alias Abu Abdullah, both affiliated to the terror outfit LeT, were killed in the gunfight, the official said.

"Both the terrorists were wanted for complicity in terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities," he said.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including rifles, were recovered from the encounter site, the official said.

 

