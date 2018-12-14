Home Nation

134 complaints filed through 'SHe-Box' so far; 40 disposed of: Women and Child Development Ministry

"SHe-Box" is an online complaint management system for complaints by women, including government and private employees, related to sexual harassment at the workplace.

Published: 14th December 2018 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development Ministry has received 134 complaints through its "SHe-Box" portal so far and 40 of them have been disposed of, Parliament was informed on Friday.

"So far, 134 complaints have been registered on the portal from central ministries out of which 40 cases have been disposed of," Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar said in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

"No complaint has been received about sexual exploitation of women in 'Swadhar' and 'Ujjawala' Homes under the ministry," he added.

Against the backdrop of the "MeToo" campaign, the WCD Ministry had last month linked the online portal to report complaints of sexual harassment at workplace, to all the central ministries, departments and 653 districts across 33 states and Union territories.

For prompt disposal of complaints on "SHe-Box", each case goes directly to the central or state authority concerned having jurisdiction to take action in the matter.

Cases on She-Box can be monitored by the complainant and the WCD Ministry, reducing the time taken in case disposal.

TAGS
SHe-BOX WCD ministry Sexual Harrasment Lok Sabha #MeToo

