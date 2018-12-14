Home Nation

30 years on, Jyotiraditya Scindia misses out on Madhya Pradesh CM's post like dad

In 1989, Madhavrao was all set to be the CM but strident opposition from senior leader Arjun Singh, asked to step down as CM after the Churhat lottery scam.

Published: 14th December 2018 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

MP Jyotiraditya Scindia​ (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Almost 30 years after late Madhavrao Scindia was denied the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister, history repeated itself as the "so near yet so far" fate befell his son Jyotiraditya.

In 1989, Madhavrao was all set to be the CM but strident opposition from senior leader Arjun Singh, asked to step down as CM after the Churhat lottery scam, ensured that then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi could not give the former Gwalior royal the coveted post.

Singh, in a bid to get his way at the time, had even kept his MLAs ensconced in the Char Imli residence of loyalist Harivansh Singh.

Madhavrao was so confident of being given the post that he had flown down from Delhi and camped in the state for two days. Instead, Motilal Vora was made the chief minister.

Twenty nine years later, Jyotiraditya also lost out on the chance to be among the youngest chief ministers of the central Indian state, as Kamal Nath, 72, was picked for the top job in the state.

Congress sources said that Jyotiraditya, Lok Sabha member from Guna, had pointed out to the party leadership that BJP's slogan "Maaf Karo Maharaj, Apne toh Shivraj" was centred around him.

Nath, nine-time Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara, made the cut due to his seniority and support of more party MLAs, the sources said.

Jyotiraditya is the last scion of the Scindia family of Marathas which ruled the Gwalior state in pre-independent central-India.

His grandmother Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia was one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh.

Following his mother, Madhavrao also joined the Jana Sangh.

In 1971 Lok Sabha elections, the mother-son duo was among the few leaders who defied the Indira Gandhi wave and emerged victorious from their respective constituencies.

In 1980, he joined Indira Gandhis Congress, a party which had jailed his mother during the Emergency-era.

His sisters, Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje later followed their mothers footsteps and joined the BJP.

Kamal Nath will be sworn in as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhavrao Scindia Jyotiraditya Scindia Kamal Nath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp