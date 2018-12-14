Home Nation

In a first, English author Amitav Ghosh wins Jnanpith award

Ghosh is a path- breaking novelist. In his novels, Ghosh treads through historical settings to the modern era and weaves a space where the past connects with the present, said Bharatiya Jnanpith.

Published: 14th December 2018 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Author Amitav Ghosh (Photo | EPS/Shamim Qureshy)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noted English writer Amitav Ghosh has been honoured with this year's Jnanpith Award, a literary award given to an author for "outstanding contribution towards literature," as announced on Friday.

He becomes the first author in English to win India's foremost literary prize. 

"Amitav Ghosh is a path-breaking novelist. In his novels, Ghosh treads through historical settings to the modern era and weaves a space where the past connects with the present in relevant ways.

"His fiction is endowed with extraordinary depth and substance through his academic training as a historian and a social anthropologist," a statement from the Bharatiya Jnanpith read.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Jnanpith Selection Board chaired by eminent novelist, scholar and Jnanpith laureate Pratibha Ray.

Ghosh, one of the most prominent contemporary Indian writers, is known for a series of novels such as 'Shadow Lines', 'The Glass Palace', 'The Hungry Tide', and the Ibis Trilogy -- 'Sea of Poppies', 'River of Smoke', and 'Flood of Fire' -- chronicling the Opium trade between India and China run by the East India Company.

The writer, in a tweet, said he was "honoured and humbled". 

In another tweet responding to a fan, he said, "this is an amazing day for me. I never thought I would find myself on this list, with some of the writers I most admire."

Born in Kolkata in 1956 to a Bengali Hindu family, the 62-year-old author currently lives in New York with his wife Deborah Baker.

Ghosh, who spent his formative years in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, studied in Delhi, Oxford and Alexandria.

His most recent book, 'The Great Derangement; Climate Change and the Unthinkable, a work of non-fiction', was released in 2016.

Ghosh is also recipient of the Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Award. Some of the biggest Indian writers have been awarded this prestigious literary recognition.

Major names among the 58 recipients include literary icons Krishna Sobti, Kedarnath Singh, Shrilal Shukla, Nirmal Verma, Girish Karnad, Mahasweta Devi, Amrita Pritam and U R Ananthamurthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitav Ghosh Jnanpith award Jnanpith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp