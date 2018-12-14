Home Nation

Centre plans Rs 40,000 crores package to woo farmers

'The Government is working on an overall package for the agriculture sector, with a budgetary provision of Rs 40,000 crore,' said a senior Finance Ministry official.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

Image of farmers used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Post Assembly polls debacle in five states, the ruling BJP government is planning a Rs 40,000 crore package to support the agriculture sector in its upcoming budget, in a bid to woo disgruntled farmers.“In the last budget itself, the government had shifted its focus to the rural sector.

There were a host of schemes and announcements by the government. The government will continue with its focus on farmers and is working on an overall package for the agriculture sector, with a budgetary provision of Rs 40,000 crore,” a senior Finance Ministry official told TNIE.

According to the official, the package will not necessarily mean a loan waiver. “It is wrong to conclude that it will be purely loan waiver. The focus is on the overall welfare of the farmers and the sector. The (Finance) Ministry is soon going to have met with Agriculture Ministry officials and members of NITI Aayog for consultation,” he added.

However, it was a no-brainer that farmers expect a decent share in the upcoming budget of the government, especially after its loss in the Assembly polls this week. The Bharatiya Janata Party lost its strongholds in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. As per post-election analyses, distress in the farm sector, which had brought over one lakh farmers to the national capital last month, was cited as one of the main reasons for ruling party’s poor show in the polls.

Also, the Congress party and many regional parties flagging loan waiver in their election manifesto is putting more pressure on the government to go for the same. However, data shows that budgetary support alone is not enough to save the sector. According to IndiaSpend data, the government’s agriculture budget for 2017-18 was up by 111 per cent over four years. Despite the government hiking Minimum Support Price for farmers and taking other major initiatives, the benefits did not reach the intended.

According to a Kotak report, average crop prices over the past few years show that market rates of major farm products have remained largely stagnant over the last five years. “MSPs have increased steadily at a CAGR of 6 per cent for rice, 6 per cent for wheat and 5-9 per cent for pulses, but market prices have increased at a much lower CAGR of 2.5 per cent for rice, 2.7 per cent for wheat and -1.1 to -1.8 per cent for pulses, capped by higher supply,” the report added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Assembly election NITI Aayog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp