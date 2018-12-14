Home Nation

It's Kamal Nath for Madhya Pradesh; Rahul Gandhi to decide on Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh today

Though Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot met Rahul Gandhi yesterday, the Congress decided to defer the Rajasthan decision after party chief Rahul Gandhi decided to hold further discussions with leaders.

Published: 14th December 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (in centre) with Jyotiradia Scindia on his left and Kamal Nath on his right. Kamal Nath is the new Madhya Pradesh CM with Scindia as his deputy. (Photo | Rahul Gandhi/ Twitter)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (in centre) with Jyotiradia Scindia on his left and Kamal Nath on his right. He used a Leo Tolstoy quote: 'The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.' (Photo | Rahul Gandhi/ Twitter)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three days after the party won the mandate to rule three states in the Hindi heartland, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appeared to have hammered out a consensus on naming Kamal Nath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Suspense, however, continues to remain on the choice for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh with decisions expected to be made Friday.

In Rajasthan, veteran Ashok Gehlot and party’s state unit chief Sachin Pilot are both vying for the post of CM with their supporters. Media reports stated that the Congress decided to defer the Rajasthan decision after Rahul Gandhi decided to hold further discussions with leaders. Pilot and Gehlot had met Gandhi for the second time late on Thursday night. 

There were hectic parleys with party managers, strategists and senior leaders, including mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Vadra on Thursday night. Rahul held one-on-one discussions with the main contenders - Kamal Nath and Scindia for Madhya Pradesh and Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot for Rajasthan. He also consulted the AICC observer for Madhya Pradesh A K Antony.

READ HERE | Kamal Nath: The Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist

The difficult part, said sources, was Rajasthan where the Congress struggled to convince Pilot to give up his rightful claim in favour of Gehlot. Gehlot, who played a crucial role in the party’s victory, had planned to return to Jaipur but was asked by Rahul to stay back on the suggestion of AICC observer for Rajasthan K C Venugopal, which indicated the tide had turned in his favour. 

READ HERE | Sachin Pilot supporters burn tyres, block roads in Rajasthan

Rahul then focused on Chhattisgarh and spent time with AICC observer for the state Mallikarjun Kharge. A decision between former Congress Legislative Party leader T S Singh Deo and state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel was likely on Friday, sources said.

Raipur rumble
It was not about who had what kind of support. In Chhattisgarh, as many as 52 of the 68 Congress MLAs supported T S Singh Deo, who was the leader of the Opposition. Also, he is among the richest lawmakers in India. Yet, the bigger question for Rahul was getting the balance of caste arithmetic right so the advantage was not lost before the 2019 polls.

Jaipur circus
Orchestrated or otherwise, the fight for the top post between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan was clumsy. It showed up in the antics of their supporters. Pilot was actually embarrassed when his loyalists raised slogans during his meeting with Rahul Gandhi. As for Gehlot’s men, they jumped the gun and claimed he would be the new CM.

Rahul chills out
Amid hectic parleys over the selection of chief ministers, TV channels showed Congress president Rahul Gandhi visiting Khan Market and posing for selfies with people there. Dressed in blue jeans, red T-shirt and his trademark sleeveless jacket, Gandhi was seen smiling and shaking hands.

(With online inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi congress Rajasthan CM Chhattisgarh CM Assembly Elections 2018 Madhya pradesh election Rajasthan election Chhattisgarh election Kamal Nath Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp