Home Nation

Demolition of Muzaffarpur shelter home begins

The demolition work began in presence of a five-member team headed by executive engineer Suresh Kumar Sinha.

Published: 14th December 2018 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar

A file photot of police investigate the site where a rape victim was allegedly buried at a government shelter home in Muzaffarpur. (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: The demolition of a building here that housed a shelter home, where inmates were allegedly sexually abused, began on Thursday, officials said.

The demolition work began in presence of a five-member team headed by executive engineer Suresh Kumar Sinha.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Dubey has set up the panel to look after the demolition job.

Orders for razing the building were issued by the municipal authorities last month after it was found that the structure was raised in violation of the approved plan, officials said.

ALSO READ | Muzaffarpur shelter home embroiled in sex scandal vacated to demolish building

The shelter home have been closed down and the building was vacated on Tuesday.

It may take a few days to demolish the building completely as is located in a narrow alley, sources said.

The building is situated close to the residence of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the sex scandal.

He is currently lodged in a jail at Patiala.

The scandal at the shelter home called 'Balika Grih', run by Brajesh Thakur's NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti', came to light earlier this year in a social audit by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences, which said that over 30 girls living there were sexually abused.

After the shelter home scandal came to light, Thakur and others were booked on May 30.

The Bihar government later handed over the probe to the CBI.

The agency is investigating the case under supervision of the Supreme Court.

Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma had resigned following the Muzaffarpur case, when it came to light that her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma, had spoken to Thakur several times between January and June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balika Grih Brajesh Thakur Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti Muzaffarpur shelter home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp