Former Bengal minister Nirupam Sen put on life support system

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal minister and senior CPI(M) leader Nirupam Sen has been put on life-support system at a city-based hospital after his health condition deteriorated, doctors said Friday.

The condition of 71-year-old Sen was critical, the doctors said. Sen, who has been fighting kidney ailments was admitted to the hospital and put on life-support system on Wednesday evening, they said.

Sen was the Commerce and Industry minister in the Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee government and was also a former politburo member of the CPI(M).