Home Nation

HRD may allow 'outside' agencies to help government accreditation body: Prakash Javadekar

The Union minister said that ranking and rating of education institutions increase competitiveness among them for better performance.

Published: 14th December 2018 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Union HRD minister Prakash Javdekar | AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is open to the idea of roping in "outside" agencies for accreditation of educational institutions, and IITs and IIMs have also been approached in this regard, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Friday.

"To improve the quality of education, we are making the accreditation process more scientific and tough. The government wants to increase the strength of the National Board of Accreditation and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council so that number of institutions can be accredited," Javadekar said during the national conference on "Positioning India on the Global Education Map".

"The government is open to other agencies taking the responsibility of accreditation, and IITs and IIMs have been asked about it so that more and more institutions can be accredited," he added.

The Union minister said that ranking and rating of education institutions increase competitiveness among them for better performance.

"Today, because of the National Institutional Ranking Framework, every institute has constituted an internal committee to improve their ranking. Students also take into account the institution's ranking before taking admission," he said.

"Graded autonomy is another major step by the government to boost quality education in the country. Universities will remain within the ambit of the UGC but will have the freedom to start new courses, off-campus centres, skill development courses, research parks and any other new academic programmes.

"They will also have the freedom to hire foreign faculty, enrol foreign students, give incentive-based emoluments to the faculty, enter academic collaborations and run open distance learning programmes," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar HRD Minister Education Educational Institutions Accreditation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp