Heads of Intelligence Bureau and RAW get six-month extensions

The decision to extend the tenure of the two intelligence chiefs was taken due to the forthcoming general elections. 

Published: 14th December 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

South Block. (File photo: PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday gave an extension of six months to Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and Research & Analysis Wing Secretary Anil K Dhasmana, whose two-year terms are scheduled to end later this month. Jain’s tenure is to end on December 30 and Dhasmana’s on December 29. Officials in the know said the decision was taken by the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in view of the forthcoming elections.

The Centre wants the new government to take a decision on the appointments on these key posts, officials in the know said. Jain, a 1980-batch IPS officer from Jharkhand, was appointed IB Director in 2016 for two years.

A recipient of the President’s police medal, Jain has served in various IB departments, including the Kashmir desk. He was adviser to K C Pant, the previous NDA government’s interlocutor on Kashmir, when talks were held with separatist leaders. The government also appointed IPS officer, Ramphal Pawar, as the new Director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

IB RAW Intelligence Bureau Research & Analysis Wing

