No alliance with Congress without AIMIM on board: Prakash Ambedkar

By PTI

NAGPUR: Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar said here Thursday that he wants an alliance with the Congress for the coming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, but it will also have to include the AIMIM.

Addressing a public rally, the Dalit leader also questioned appointment of Shaktikanta Das as the Reserve Bank governor.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh have already announced an electoral tie-up.

Referring to the Congress' reservations about allying with the AIMIM, Ambedkar said the Congress-led UPA government, in the past, had asked for AIMIM support for the nuclear deal with the United States, but now it does not want the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party.

"I was ready to talk to the Congress' central leadership but five months have passed and there is no message as to whom should we talk on the issue of alliance," he said.

"There would be no alliance with the Congress without the AIMIM," said Ambedkar.

Attacking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said it has decided to destroy every institution, which can be seen from the appointment of the new RBI governor.

"This man (governor Shaktikanta Das) has a degree in history.

I want to ask the RSS whether they want RBI to become history," Ambedkar said.