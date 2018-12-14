Home Nation

PDP leader Raja Aijaz Ali resigns, to join People’s Conference

Aijaz, who had unsuccessfully contested 2014 Assembly polls from Uri constituency on PDP ticket, submitted his resignation to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  There seems to be no end to the resignations in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). 
Another senior PDP leader and former police officer Raja Aijaz Ali resigned from the party on Thursday.  
Aijaz is expected to join BJP ally Sajjad Gani Lone’s People’s Conference. Aijaz, who had unsuccessfully contested 2014 Assembly polls from Uri constituency on PDP ticket, submitted his resignation to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

Aijaz, who was formerly IGP Crime, had joined the PDP after his retirement. In his resignation letter, Aijaz stated that he is under pressure from his supporters in Uri to sever relations with the PDP, which has treated the people of Uri with contempt during its tenure. He also hit out at party president for discriminating against him by not nominating him for Rajya Sabha or J&K Legislative Council.

“Having complied with the sentiments and decision of my supporters, I sever the suffocating relations with PDP by resigning from basic membership of the party,” Aijaz wrote in the letter. So far five ex-PDP members, such as former finance minister Haseeb Drabu, Shia leader Imran Ansari and his uncle Abid Ansari, and ex-MLA Tangmarg Abbas Wani and MLC Yasir Reshi have already quit the PDP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raja Aijaz Ali PDP Sajjad Gani Lone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp