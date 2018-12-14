PDP leader Raja Aijaz Ali resigns, to join People’s Conference

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: There seems to be no end to the resignations in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Another senior PDP leader and former police officer Raja Aijaz Ali resigned from the party on Thursday.

Aijaz is expected to join BJP ally Sajjad Gani Lone’s People’s Conference. Aijaz, who had unsuccessfully contested 2014 Assembly polls from Uri constituency on PDP ticket, submitted his resignation to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

Aijaz, who was formerly IGP Crime, had joined the PDP after his retirement. In his resignation letter, Aijaz stated that he is under pressure from his supporters in Uri to sever relations with the PDP, which has treated the people of Uri with contempt during its tenure. He also hit out at party president for discriminating against him by not nominating him for Rajya Sabha or J&K Legislative Council.

“Having complied with the sentiments and decision of my supporters, I sever the suffocating relations with PDP by resigning from basic membership of the party,” Aijaz wrote in the letter. So far five ex-PDP members, such as former finance minister Haseeb Drabu, Shia leader Imran Ansari and his uncle Abid Ansari, and ex-MLA Tangmarg Abbas Wani and MLC Yasir Reshi have already quit the PDP.