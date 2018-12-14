Home Nation

Rafale deal verdict: Rahul Gandhi should apologise to soldiers, says Amit Shah

He also hit out at Gandhi for taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying the "chowkidar" is a thief.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by the Supreme Court dismissing all petitions asking for a probe into the Rafale deal, BJP president Amit Shah Friday said the order is a slap on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's politics of lies and asked him to apologise to the country and its soldiers for putting national security at risk.

There is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France, the court said on Friday. It is not the job of the court to deal with the comparative details of the pricing, it stated. Shah asserted that the apex court order "exposes" the campaign of misinformation of the Congress chief.

Stating that his party was ready for discussion on this issue, Shah challenged the Congress to debate the issue in Parliament.

"I welcome SC order on Rafale. The truth has won. An attempt was made to mislead people using lies. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation and the Army. He has put the national security at risk," Shah said at a press conference at the party office here. He also hit out at Gandhi for taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying the "chowkidar" is a thief.

"All thieves had gathered to call the 'chowkidar' a thief, but the country never believed it," Shah told reporters. For the sake of his own credibility, Gandhi should reveal the source of information on which he based his false allegations on the Rafale deal, Shah said.

He added that the Supreme Court has also made it clear that there is nothing wrong with the offset partner.

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed the issue in series of tweets, saying the court didn't find anything wrong with the process nor did it find any commercial favouritism in the deal.

"On the contrary, the SC held that govt had no role in selecting offset partners & found no merit in the demand for a probe based on the mere perception of individuals," he said. "Truth always triumphs! Court's judgment on the Rafale deal exposes the campaign of misinformation spearheaded by Congress President for political gains," he added on Twitter.

The apex court's order raises obvious questions on the motive of those working to discredit the deal, which is important for India, he asserted.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should apologise on the floor of the House for "misleading" the country on the Rafale jet deal issue.

Amid protests by Congress in the House, Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi should apologise on the floor of the House for misleading the country on the Rafale jet deal issue for political gains".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC verdict on Rafale deal Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Rafale deal BJP president

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp