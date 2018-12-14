Home Nation

This is why Madhya Pradesh election results were announced late

MP Chief Electoral Officer said the candidates were very particular about checking and examining every seal, tag and serial number of the EVMs and their cases being brought to the counting table.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (in centre) with Jyotiradia Scindia on his left and Kamal Nath on his right. Kamal Nath is the new Madhya Pradesh CM with Scindia as his deputy. (Photo | Rahul Gandhi/ Twitter)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (in centre) with Jyotiradia Scindia on his left and Kamal Nath on his right. He used a Leo Tolstoy quote: 'The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.' (Photo | Rahul Gandhi/ Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao on Friday issued a clarification stating reasons as to why the poll body took time to declare the results for recently concluded assembly elections.

In its letter, Rao stated, that right from the first round of EVM counting at 8.30am, the candidates were very particular about checking and examining every seal, tag and serial number of the EVMs and their cases being brought to the counting tables. "In several cases, they raised trivial objections on the seals, serial number/tag number, signatures of polling staff on the tags, etc which required the intervention, explaining and convincing by the Returning Officer, District Election Officer and Observer before these EVMs were taken up for counting. Even though no EVM was kept aside or found tampered amongst the 66,000 EVMs taken up for counting, the process of objections slowed down the rounds," the letter read.

"When a result is noted from an EVM machine at a counting table, it is written down on part two of Form 17C and the counting agents verify and sign on this sheets which is then photocopied and given to them. Similarly, when the tabulation of 14 such results from the 14 tables in the counting hall is made into a broad sheet, it is again verified and photocopies are distributed to the candidates. Strict adherence to this procedure has slowed down the counting process," he stated.

"In about 250 cases out of 66000 EVMs taken up to counting, the presiding officers had not followed the Close-Result-Clear (CRC) after the mock poll done in the morning of the poll day. This meant that the result of these particular EVMs had to be obtained through the counting of the VVPAT Slips. Most assembly constituencies had 1-2 such cases which meant that after the last round of the counting, an additional round was done for the counting of the VVPATs slips in the CRC cases. This added one hour to the counting process," the letter read.

Rao also highlighted round wise announcement as one of the reasons for the delay in announcement of the results and stated, "The insistence of the candidates to not bring the next round of EVMs on to the counting tables before tabulated, round-wise figures are written on the blackboard/white board in the counting hall and announced in the PA system has denied five-minute time saving that have could done in between rounds. With an average 22 rounds of counting per assembly constituency, this has led to two hours of delay."

He also added that during this assembly election about 13000 (21 per cent) additional polling stations were set up in the state as compared to the previous elections. This has increased the average number of rounds of counting to 22 whereas states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana had 18 to 19 rounds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya pradesh election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp