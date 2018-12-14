Home Nation

Tripura initiates process of relocating unauthorised religious structures on government land

The Supreme Court passed a directive as early as 2009 to remove or demolish all unauthorized religious structures on government land which can cause inconvenience in public places.

Published: 14th December 2018 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AGARTALA: The BJP-IPFT Tripura government has initiated the process of relocating unauthorized religious structures in compliance with a Supreme Court directive, officials said Friday.

The apex court directive was given in 2009 and in 2013 the erstwhile Left Front government had passed a resolution on the issue and submitted an affidavit to it stating that the order would be implemented.

However, not much was done till this year when the BJP led coalition government in Tripura decided to act on it. Additional secretary in the revenue department, L T Darlong said "The issue is still sub-judice in Tripura High Court.

The state government will file an affidavit to the High Court on December 19 on the unauthorized religious structures in the state." The Supreme Court passed a directive as early as 2009 to remove or demolish all unauthorized religious structures on government land which can cause inconvenience in public places.

Now Tripura Chief Justice Sanjay Karol is looking after the implementation of the issue and a hearing on the subject will be held soon, the West Tripura additional district magistrate Tapan Kumar Das said.

All district magistrates will have to file affidavits of progress and the West Tripura district administration has started discussing relocation of the structures built on government lands with the authorities of the religious bodies, he said.

In all at least 12 small temples, like Shani and Kali temples have been relocated by the district authorities themselves and discussions are being held with those in charge of mosques, churches and big temples, Das told newsmen.

Sonamura sub-divisional magistrate in West Tripura district, Saju Waheed said the unauthorized religious structures are being divided into two categories structures which were built over 30 years ago and those erected less than 30 years.

We have identified 184 such structures in Sonamura sub-division of Sipahijala district alone. Among them, 61 structures are less than 30 years old. We have already removed 15-16 structures and have issued notice for the rest," he said.

Notices were issued to 48 religious bodies, which include 20 temples, 26 mosques and two churches asking for relocating the structures, he said adding the local authorities are in discussion with the people to convince them in relocating the structures which are over 30 years old.

Tripura has eight districts and the authorities of some of them could not be contacted. BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha welcoming the move to evict unauthorized religious structures and said the party's government in the state has shown what can be the secular governance in Tripura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP BJP-IPFT Tripura Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp