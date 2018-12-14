Tripura initiates process of relocating unauthorised religious structures on government land

By PTI

AGARTALA: The BJP-IPFT Tripura government has initiated the process of relocating unauthorized religious structures in compliance with a Supreme Court directive, officials said Friday.

The apex court directive was given in 2009 and in 2013 the erstwhile Left Front government had passed a resolution on the issue and submitted an affidavit to it stating that the order would be implemented.

However, not much was done till this year when the BJP led coalition government in Tripura decided to act on it. Additional secretary in the revenue department, L T Darlong said "The issue is still sub-judice in Tripura High Court.

The state government will file an affidavit to the High Court on December 19 on the unauthorized religious structures in the state." The Supreme Court passed a directive as early as 2009 to remove or demolish all unauthorized religious structures on government land which can cause inconvenience in public places.

Now Tripura Chief Justice Sanjay Karol is looking after the implementation of the issue and a hearing on the subject will be held soon, the West Tripura additional district magistrate Tapan Kumar Das said.

All district magistrates will have to file affidavits of progress and the West Tripura district administration has started discussing relocation of the structures built on government lands with the authorities of the religious bodies, he said.

In all at least 12 small temples, like Shani and Kali temples have been relocated by the district authorities themselves and discussions are being held with those in charge of mosques, churches and big temples, Das told newsmen.

Sonamura sub-divisional magistrate in West Tripura district, Saju Waheed said the unauthorized religious structures are being divided into two categories structures which were built over 30 years ago and those erected less than 30 years.

We have identified 184 such structures in Sonamura sub-division of Sipahijala district alone. Among them, 61 structures are less than 30 years old. We have already removed 15-16 structures and have issued notice for the rest," he said.

Notices were issued to 48 religious bodies, which include 20 temples, 26 mosques and two churches asking for relocating the structures, he said adding the local authorities are in discussion with the people to convince them in relocating the structures which are over 30 years old.

Tripura has eight districts and the authorities of some of them could not be contacted. BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha welcoming the move to evict unauthorized religious structures and said the party's government in the state has shown what can be the secular governance in Tripura.