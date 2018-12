By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two people, including a woman, were killed and 18 others injured when their vehicle overturned on the Saharanpur-Delhi highway near Jalalabad in Shamli district, police said.

The incident took place when the victims were returning from Butrada village Thursday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Suraya, 45, and Rizwan, 38, while the injured were admitted to a hospital, police said.