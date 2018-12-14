Home Nation

WATCH | A year after Doklam stand-off, soldiers of India, China seen dancing together 

Published: 14th December 2018 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Last year, India and China were locked in a standoff at Doklam leading to tensions between the two sides (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A year after the armies of India and China were locked in a standoff at Doklam, soldiers of the two countries were seen chanting, linking arms and dancing in the backdrop of a joint military drill in a video released by the Indian Army.

READ | India and China to resume joint military drills after one year gap

The armies of the two sides resumed their annual military drill 'Hand in Hand' on December 10 and it will continue until December 23 at Chengdu in China.

"Ex #HandInHand2018. 'Bole So Nihal Sat Sri Akal'. #Synergy #Interoperability #UnitedNations @SpokespersonMoD @PIB_India," the Army tweeted.

Last year, India and China were locked in a standoff at Doklam leading to tensions between the two sides.

The strained relations between the two sides later improved resulting in an informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Wuhan in April this year. "The drill will promote understanding between the two militaries and improving their capabilities in fighting terrorism," Col Ren said.

The exercises, which will conclude on December 23, will include live shooting and adoptive and basic training, he said, adding that true to its name 'Hand in Hand', China and Indian militaries should also work hand in hand for the benefit of people in both the nation.

