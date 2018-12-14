WATCH | A year after Doklam stand-off, soldiers of India, China seen dancing together
The armies of the two sides resumed their annual military drill 'Hand in Hand' on December 10 and it will continue until December 23 at Chengdu in China.
Published: 14th December 2018
NEW DELHI: A year after the armies of India and China were locked in a standoff at Doklam, soldiers of the two countries were seen chanting, linking arms and dancing in the backdrop of a joint military drill in a video released by the Indian Army.
"Ex #HandInHand2018. 'Bole So Nihal Sat Sri Akal'. #Synergy #Interoperability #UnitedNations @SpokespersonMoD @PIB_India," the Army tweeted.
Ex #HandInHand2018. 'Bole So Nihal Sat Sri Akal'. Troops of #IndianArmy & #ChineseArmy sharing lighter moments after practicing gruesome Battle Obstacle Course. #Synergy #Interoperability #UnitedNations @SpokespersonMoD @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/A3saAO4T8P— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 12, 2018
Last year, India and China were locked in a standoff at Doklam leading to tensions between the two sides.
The strained relations between the two sides later improved resulting in an informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Wuhan in April this year. "The drill will promote understanding between the two militaries and improving their capabilities in fighting terrorism," Col Ren said.
The exercises, which will conclude on December 23, will include live shooting and adoptive and basic training, he said, adding that true to its name 'Hand in Hand', China and Indian militaries should also work hand in hand for the benefit of people in both the nation.