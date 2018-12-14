West Bengal: Man held for killing and burying daughter after raping her for two years

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing and burying his 13-year-old daughter after raping her for over two years in Jaldhaka in Kalimpong district of West Bengal.

The accused, Shukra Bahadur Pradhan from Lower Godak village in Kalimpong, allegedly killed his daughter on December 9 after she threatened to tell the village residents how the accused repeatedly raped her since her mother and the accused's wife left home in 2016.

The incident came to light after the accused on December 10 told his nephew that his daughter had committed suicide and 'he buried her'. The accused's nephew ringed the alarm bells and informed the police.On digging the site, police recovered the dead body of the victim and sent it for autopsy.

The accused was produced at Kalimpong district court and was sent to seven days police custody. A case under Section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and Section 6 of POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. The incident has sent shockwaves across Kalimpong district.