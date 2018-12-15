Home Nation

Om Prakash Rajbhar sulks over PM’s proposed Ghazipur rally

Ghazipur, which is represented in Lok Sabha by Manoj Sinha, minister of state for railways and communications at Centre, is supposed to be a bastion of Rajbhar community, the sub-caste of OBCs.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

LUCKNOW: While the BJP is gearing up for 2019 challenge with a re-drawn strategy, PM Narendra Modi’s proposed rally in Ghazipur on December 29 has left party’s ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar sulking. 

Rajbhar, also a cabinet minister in Yogi government, has threatened to boycott PM’s rally. Ghazipur, which is represented in Lok Sabha by Manoj Sinha, minister of state for railways and communications at Centre, is supposed to be a bastion of Rajbhar community, the sub-caste of OBCs. Not only Ghazipur, but Rajbhars are spread over 14 adjoining districts across eastern UP. The cause of OP Rajbhar’s anger is that the BJP did not consult him while finalising the PM’s programme.

