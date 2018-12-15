Centre to launch app-based ambulance service soon

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is planning to launch a country wide app-based ambulance service on the lines of taxi aggregators such as Ola and Uber with an aim to ensure quick booking and arrival of ambulances.

Officials in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said a plan that proposed aggregating ambulances through a mobile app and a central call centre was recently cleared by the empowered programme committee.

“The Centre has been buying ambulances under the National Health Mission, which are then handed over to state governments,” a senior health Ministry official said.“However, our experience has shown that that the model is too expensive due to which access and availability of ambulances have not panned out the way it should have.”

“Also it will benefit people in a big way as there would more likely be a higher number of ambulances available for people and getting them during health emergency situations would be easier,” he added. Officials in the NHM division also said that while details of the new model were still being finalised, it has proposed that all private ambulance owners be invited to empanel themselves with the app after the ambulances are fitted with certain specifications and payments will be made per booking. Under the NHM, the Centre has bought about 7,000 ambulances in the last decade at a cost of Rs 12-20 lakh each that have then been given to the state governments.

In addition, the government is also required to make payments to drivers and para-medic personnel attached with the ambulances. Officials said under the new system, the onus of making payments to the para-medics and the drivers will lie with the ambulance owners. This model has been experimented as a pilot project in Andhra Pradesh and has worked successfully, prompting the Centre to emulate the model across the country.

A word of caution

Anant Bhan, a researcher in global health and policy, said as a concept the proposal looks good but cautioned that strict specifications were required to ensure standardisation of the services. “There have to be checks and balances to ensure that the new system works well,” he said