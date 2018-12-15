Home Nation

Centre to launch app-based ambulance service soon

Officials said under the new system, the onus of making payments to the para-medics and the drivers will lie with the ambulance owners.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is planning to launch a country wide app-based ambulance service on the lines of taxi aggregators such as Ola and Uber with an aim to ensure quick booking and arrival of ambulances.
Officials in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said a plan that proposed aggregating ambulances through a mobile app and a central call centre was recently cleared by the empowered programme committee.

“The Centre has been buying ambulances under the National Health Mission, which are then handed over to state governments,” a senior health Ministry official said.“However, our experience has shown that that the model is too expensive due to which access and availability of ambulances have not panned out the way it should have.”

“Also it will benefit people in a big way as there would more likely be a higher number of ambulances available for people and getting them during health emergency situations would be easier,” he added. Officials in the NHM division also said that while details of the new model were still being finalised, it has proposed that all private ambulance owners be invited to empanel themselves with the app after the ambulances are fitted with certain specifications and payments will be made per booking. Under the NHM, the Centre has bought about 7,000 ambulances in the last decade at a cost of Rs 12-20 lakh each that have then been given to the state governments.

In addition, the government is also required to make payments to drivers and para-medic personnel attached with the ambulances. Officials said under the new system, the onus of making payments to the para-medics and the drivers will lie with the ambulance owners. This model has been experimented as a pilot project in Andhra Pradesh and has worked successfully, prompting the Centre to emulate the model across the country.

A word of caution
Anant Bhan, a researcher in global health and policy, said as a concept the proposal looks good but cautioned that strict specifications were required to ensure standardisation of the services. “There have to be checks and balances to ensure that the new system works well,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ambulance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp