Will order UP-style encounters if voted to power: BJP West Bengal vice president

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP vice president Rajkumari Keshari has courted controversy yet again by saying that the party will conduct encounters like ‘Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh government’ if BJP comes to power in the state.

Speaking at a public meeting at Durgapur in Burdwan district recently, Keshari claimed that BJP’s central leaders have asked the state leadership to prepare a list of people ‘needed to be eliminated in encounters’.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh defended her statement saying that it is the only way to rein in ‘goonda raj’ in the state. Speaking to this newspaper, he said, “She has spoken rightly.

Not only her, even me and Sayantan (state BJP general secretary) have said the same thing earlier. That is the only way to tackle growing crime in the state. We can’t clean the state with gangajal. There is no question of any disciplinary action against her.”

Motormouth



Earlier, Keshari had courted controversy by saying that BJP will ‘beat Mamata Banerjee like a dog’ once the party comes to power in West Bengal