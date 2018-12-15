Home Nation

Government owes cash-strapped Air India Rs 1,000 crore: Aviation Ministry in Parliament

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said there is an outstanding amount of Rs 1,000.62 crore receivable by Air India Limited for Special Extra Section Flights.

Published: 15th December 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government owes cash-strapped Air India Rs 1,000.62 crore, Parliament was informed Thursday.

In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said there is an outstanding amount of Rs 1,000.62 crore receivable by Air India Limited for Special Extra Section Flight (SESF) flights from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Regular follow-ups for the same are made by Air India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and normally such dues are cleared from time to time," he said.

Air India (Al) operates SESF with B747-400 aircraft for the president, vice president and the prime minister.

The costs on account of these flights are reimbursed to Al by the respective ministries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp