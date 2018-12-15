Govind Pansare murder: Vasudev Suryvanshi, Bharat Kurne sent to magisterial custody till Dec 29

By UNI

KOLHAPUR: Bharat Jayant Kurne and Vasudev Bhagwan Suryavamshi who were re-arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Maharashtra CID on December 1, in connection with the murder case of Communist Party of India(CPI) leader Govind Pansare, were sent to magisterial custody till December 29 on Saturday.

Judicial Magistrate S S Raul delivered the said judgement as for the previous fifteen-days police custody of both the accused expired on Saturday.

The two accused were produced before the court on December 1 for seeking a police custody so as to investigate the murder of Govind Pansare, who was attacked by gun-wielding assailants on 16 February 2015.

Prior to being re-arrested by the SIT, both the accused--Vasudev Bhagavan Suryvanshi and Bharat Jayant Kurne were in the custody of National Investigating Agency(NIA) and Karnataka State Police, respectively.

The NIA was investigating the role of Vasudev in an arms stock case in Nalasopara, Mumbai while Bharat Jayant Kurne was being questioned by Karnataka State Police about the part he allegedly played in Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case.