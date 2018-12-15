Home Nation

Indian Coast Guard rescues 400 tourists stranded in Havelock Island

The tourists had been stranded for the last two days and many had their tour itineraries affected due to the inclement weather following formation of Cyclone Phethai. 
 

Published: 15th December 2018 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

More than 400 tourists stranded in Havelock Island in Andamans for last two days were rescued by Indian Coastguard.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an ongoing operation, a fleet of five Indian Coast Guard ships evacuated more than 400 tourists stranded in Havelock and Neil Islands (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), in the last two days, due
to cyclonic weather since December 14, according to a Coast Guard spokesman.

The spokesman told Express that 308 tourists from Havelock Island, including 80 foreign nationals, stranded due to cyclonic weather, were evacuated by Indian Coast Guard Ships - Aruna Asaf Ali, Rajshree and one interceptor boat.

Similarly, around 100 stranded tourists evacuated from Neil Island, are heading to Port Blair on board two vessels.

WATCH: Tourists stuck on Havelock Islands rescued by Indian Coast Guard


Sources revealed that thousands of tourists have been stranded in both the Islands, as both private and government ships or ferries to Havelock and Neil Islands, could not ply on December 14 and 15 due to inclement weather.

On receipt of request from the Andaman and Nicobar Administration, the Indian Coast Guard immediately sailed a fleet of five ships to both Islands, for evacuation of stranded tourists who were required to board flights to the mainland.

The ship embarked additional divers, rescue boats, sea survival and safety equipment including medical teams, to meet any emergency situation. It is learnt that the Indian Coast Guard fleet will go back to the Islands to evacuate stranded tourists in the Island.

The Coast Guard spokesman said airlines which will be flying back the tourists to Chennai and other destinations, will not be charging extra after flight schedule of many got affected.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration had made suitable arrangements for flying back the tourists, the spokesman added. He said the evacuation measure is an ongoing process as the exact amount of stranded tourists is yet to be ascertained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Phethai Tourists stranded Andaman Islands Tourists stranded Havelock and Neil Islands

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp