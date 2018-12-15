Jammu and Kashmir civilian deaths: Political parties slam Centre's 'Rambo mindset'

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Mainstream political parties in Kashmir condemned the killing of 7 civilians allegedly in security forces' action during an encounter in Pulwama district Saturday, saying Governor Satya Pal Malik-led administration has "failed" to secure lives of the people.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her grief tweeted,

No probe enough to bring back the dead innocent civilians.South Kashmir has been reeling under fear for the last 6 https://t.co/yvGQiUPOel this what was expected from Gov rule?The admin has failed in securing civilian lives. Deepest condolences to the bereaved.

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 15, 2018

She said no country can win a war by killing its own people. "How long are we going to shoulder the coffins of our youngsters? So many civilians killed today post encounter in Pulwama. No country can win a war by killing its own people. I strongly condemn these killings, and once again appeal for efforts, to stop this bloodbath (sic)," Mufti said in another tweet.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said the encounter was "badly executed". The NC leader said the Governor's administration appears "not doing anything on restoring peace" in the "troubled Valley".

"The administration of Governor Malik has one task & one task only - to focus on the security of the people of J&K & restore peace to a troubled valley. Sadly it appears that's the only thing the administration is not doing. Publicity campaigns & full-page ads don't bring peace," he tweeted.

Separatist-turned-mainstream leader and former minister Sajad Lone said the administration needs to "seriously evaluate" the costs of such anti-militancy operations.

The preparedness of security forces would in the Pulwama context be the ability to make the distinction between combatants and non combatants. If u end up killing 7 civilians in order to kill 3 militants. It is time for heads to roll. We can’t afford a state of impunity. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) December 15, 2018

"Extremely disturbing news coming from Pulwama. The administration needs to seriously evaluate the costs of its operations. If there is even a remote chance of civilians getting killed during military operations it is better to call off such operations," Lone said in a tweet.

He expressed hope that the administration abandons "its Rambo mindset". "My heartfelt thoughts with the families of those who lost their lives in Pulwama. I just pray that Almighty takes us out of the perpetual state of mourning that we seem to have been sucked into. And also hope that administration abandons its Rambo mindset," Lone said.

If u end up killing 7 civilians in order to kill 3 militants. It is time for heads to roll. We can't afford a state of impunity," he said in another tweet.