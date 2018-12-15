Home Nation

JK governor orders probe into Pulwama incident, appeals people to keep off encounter sites

Seven people were killed in alleged firing by security forces during post-operation clashes in Pulwama district after a gunfight with terrorists left three extremists and an army jawa dead.

Satya Pal Malik, J-K guv

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday ordered a probe into the death of seven civilians when security forces allegedly opened fire at a mob that thronged an encounter site in Pulwama district, an official spokesperson said.

He appealed to people to stay away from encounter sites while directing Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to inquire into the Saturday incident, the spokesman said.

Seven people were killed in alleged firing by security forces during post-operation clashes at Simoo village in Pulwama district after a gunfight with terrorists left three extremists and an army jawan dead.

In the wake of the incident, the governor chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers of the state and central police forces at the Raj Bhavan where he reviewed law and order and other security related issues.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives during post-operation clashes, the governor directed the security forces to minimize collateral damage during anti-terror operations.

 He also reviewed the latest security scenario in Kashmir including details of the counter-infiltration and counterterrorist operations undertaken recently, the spokesman said.

 He recommended people-friendly measures during such operations, asking the security forces and the administration to address the post-operations complications.

The governor emphasized the importance of maintaining a sustained and close watch on the ground situation, and lauded the realtime coordination between the security forces and the civil administration.

Pained by the unnecessary and avoidable loss of civilian lives in operation, the governor appealed to the people to not go near such areas during or immediately after such operations, the spokesman said.

He said the governor directed security forces to give time for people to evacuate an area during an anti-militancy operation as per the laid down procedure.

