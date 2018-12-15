Not a religious fanatic, secularism basic structure of Indian Constitution: Meghalaya HC judge SR Sen

By Express News Service

Guwahati: Justice SR Sen of Meghalaya High Court, who raised many an eyebrow with his judgement on granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslims living in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan without any documents, said his order was misinterpreted.

He categorically said he was not a religious fanatic and that he respects all religions “because to me God is one”. He denied speaking up against secularism saying secularism is one of the basic structures of the Indian Constitution.

“I would also like to clarify here that in my judgment nowhere I said anything against secularism and my judgment makes references to the history and one cannot change the history. I would like to make it clear that when I mentioned the government under Narendra Modiji, it is inclusive of the ministers and members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. I also mentioned about the Chief Minister of West Bengal, which did not mean that other Chief Ministers of other States were not included. My request was to the policy makers and law makers of this country. I hope this will clear the confusion, if any, in the minds of the people,” Sen said.



In the judgement, Justice Sen had observed that Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos residing in India from whichever date, should be declared as Indian citizens.



His observation was apparently in the context of National Register of Citizens (NRC) which is being updated in Assam. The applicants are required to furnish any of the 15 certified documents to get their names included.



Justice Sec said: “It is well-known to everyone that India still lives in its villages, and most of the people in this country are yet to receive formal education and are not aware of the importance of certain documents or have not collected them or have no records of birth certificates/ hospital records/domicile. That is why many people of Indian origin may not have any of those documents especially with the spreading of diaspora. Their presence in India is primarily due to the religious persecution that they have been facing through generations and nobody can deny that. Since then, these unfortunate people have lost many of their near and dear ones as well as their property and livelihood and were forced to come to India and till date these people are continuously facing religious persecution”.



He also said that those who could not come so far, should get the right to come and stay in India peacefully and with dignity.



“Again how the process of this would look like needs to be determined by the authorities and by due process of law. We should remember that whatever we call influx or invasion, that is due to unwanted partition without proper referendum and wrong boundary demarcation and mainly on religious persecution. It is not uncommon to find people living in India for generations and yet having no proper records or documentation. It would be inhumane to uproot them and displace them once again. Citizens of India are harassed in many aspects, like denial of birth, residence and domicile certificates etc. The country needs its people to live in unity, peace and harmony,” he said.



He also said that the burden of influx of the immigrants should be shared by all states saying those who were not settled and finding difficulty to settle in a particular state or region, should be distributed in all states. The states should accept them as brothers and sisters because these people had to sacrifice their property, livelihood and lives of their near and dear ones for India to get Independence and their sacrifice cannot be forgotten by any.



“This is only my suggestion and as per the Constitution, every citizen of this country has a right to settle in any part of the country and it totally depends up on the policy and law makers of the country…I do not belong to any political party nor have I any dream to get any political berth after my retirement and neither is my judgment politically-motivated or influenced by any party. Whatever is the truth-- history and real ground reality--I have written my judgment to save the citizens of India irrespective of caste, creed, religion or language and people should understand the history of India and live in peace and harmony,” he said.



In his judgement, Justice Sen had also observed that as India was divided on the basis of religion, it should have been declared a Hindu country, but it remained a secular one.

