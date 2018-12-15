Home Nation

PM Modi welcomes strengthening of ties between India, France

Modi made these remarks when French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian called on him.

Published: 15th December 2018 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narenda Modi (Argentine G20/Handout via Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday welcomed the strengthening of ties between India and France in areas such as defence, space, counter-terrorism, maritime security, and civil nuclear cooperation.

He also conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims of the recent terrorist attack in France's Strasbourg and said that India stands with the country in the fight against terrorism.

On Tuesday, a gunman killed four people at the Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg before being shot dead. Modi made these remarks when French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian called on him.

The prime minister warmly recalled the state visit of President Macron to India in March 2018, as well as their recent interaction on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Argentina, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

Le Drian briefed the prime minister on recent developments in the bilateral relationship, and French perspective on regional and global issues, it said.

The prime minister welcomed the strengthening of bilateral ties in all spheres, including defence, space, counter-terrorism, maritime security, and civil nuclear cooperation, the statement said.

TAGS
Narendra Modi India-France relations G-20

