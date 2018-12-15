PM Narendra Modi to worship holy Ganga with seers of 13 Akhdas in Prayagraj

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking up his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of results of five state assembly polls, PM Narendra Modi would perform Ganga Pujan along with the representative seers of 13 akhadas at Prayagraj beside giving a development push to Rae Bareli, a Congress pocket borough, by launching projects worth Rs 1100 crore during his first visit to bastion of the Gandhi family, on Sunday.

According to Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be accompanied by Governor Ram Naik, CM Yogi Adityanath, a member each of the 13 akhadas during the puja ceremony including Ganga Aarti wishing successful Kumbh Mela expecting lakhs of devotees during month and a half long congregation. The PM will also have a look at the ongoing preparations for religio-cultural extravaganza.

In Rae Bareli, the PM would dedicate a renovated 133-km Rae Bareli stretch of the National Highway 232, linking Bundelkhand, Chitrakoot, Lucknow and Purvanchal areas of the state. He would also

address a public rally besides flagging off the Humsafar Express. The PM will also pay a visit to Railway Coach Factory at Lalganj and flag off a consignment of 900 coaches for Indian railways.

However, the newly widened NH 232 is expected to reduce the Banda- Rae Bareli travel time from current 7-8 hours to 2.5 hours. It would also cut down traffic congestion, reduce pollution and cut down fuel consumption.

The project, according to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has been completed at a cost of about Rs 558 crore. The highway is two-laned with a paved shoulder and includes a 4-lane stretch of 2 km in the urban part of Banda city. There are two 2 bypasses -- an 11 km stretch to cater to Fatehpur and 5 km for Lalganj, Rae Bareli. It has two rail-over bridges (ROB), one at Lalganj and another at Fatehpur.

After addressing a public meeting in Rae Bareli, the PM would proceed to Prayagraj to worship Holy Ganga and have a pulse of Kumbh preparations. Meanwhile, accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Gen (retd) V K Singh, diplomats of 70 nations arrived at Kumbh mela area on Saturday to witness the magnitude of the preparations for the mega event. The Mela would commence from January 15. These dignitaries also unfurled the national flag of their respective countries and showed satisfaction over the preparedness for the Kumbh.

The visit for the envoys was planned so that after getting a first-hand experience of the arrangements, they could push people back home to participate in the extravaganza.