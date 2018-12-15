Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi to worship holy Ganga with seers of 13 Akhdas in Prayagraj

In Rae Bareli, the PM would dedicate a renovated 133-km Rae Bareli stretch of the National Highway 232, linking Bundelkhand, Chitrakoot, Lucknow and Purvanchal areas of the state.

Published: 15th December 2018 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking up his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of results of five state assembly polls, PM Narendra Modi would perform Ganga Pujan along with the representative seers of 13 akhadas at Prayagraj beside giving a development push to Rae Bareli, a  Congress pocket borough, by launching projects worth Rs 1100 crore during his first visit to bastion of the Gandhi family, on Sunday.

According to Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be accompanied by Governor Ram Naik, CM Yogi Adityanath, a member each of the 13 akhadas during the puja ceremony including Ganga Aarti wishing successful Kumbh Mela expecting lakhs of devotees during month and a half long congregation. The PM will also have a look at the ongoing preparations for religio-cultural extravaganza.

In Rae Bareli, the PM would dedicate a renovated 133-km Rae Bareli stretch of the National Highway 232, linking Bundelkhand, Chitrakoot, Lucknow and Purvanchal areas of the state. He would also
address a public rally besides flagging off the Humsafar Express. The PM will also pay a visit to Railway Coach Factory at Lalganj and flag off a consignment of 900 coaches for Indian railways.
However, the newly widened NH 232 is expected to reduce the Banda- Rae Bareli travel time from current 7-8 hours to 2.5 hours. It would also cut down traffic congestion, reduce pollution and cut down fuel consumption.

The project, according to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has been completed at a cost of about Rs 558 crore. The highway is two-laned with a paved shoulder and includes a 4-lane stretch of 2 km in the urban part of Banda city. There are two 2 bypasses -- an 11 km stretch to cater to Fatehpur and 5 km for Lalganj, Rae Bareli. It has two rail-over bridges (ROB), one at Lalganj and another at Fatehpur.

After addressing a public meeting in Rae Bareli, the PM would proceed to Prayagraj to worship Holy Ganga and have a pulse of Kumbh preparations. Meanwhile, accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Gen (retd) V K Singh, diplomats of 70 nations arrived at Kumbh mela area on Saturday to witness the magnitude of the preparations for the mega event. The Mela would commence from January 15. These dignitaries also unfurled the national flag of their respective countries and showed satisfaction over the preparedness for the Kumbh.

The visit for the envoys was planned so that after getting a first-hand experience of the arrangements, they could push people back home to participate in the extravaganza.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Ganga Pujan Rae Bareli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp