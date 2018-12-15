Proposal to hike wages of Punjab MLAs on hold

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The proposal to raise the salaries and allowances of the lawmakers in Punjab has been put on the hold. There had been a proposal to double the salaries of all legislators at a time the government is seemingly struggling for funds to release the wages and allowances of state employees.

According to highly placed sources, the proposal to hike the salaries and perks of all legislators came up at a meeting of the General Purpose Committee of the Punjab Assembly on Friday, and a few MLAs objected to the move. They demanded that the government clear all pending allowances of the state employees before considering hiking their wages and perks, sources said.

State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal was among the legislators to oppose the proposal at the meeting. Rana Kanwarlal Singh, Punjab Speaker, said, “The issue (wage hike) came up at the meeting of the General Purpose Committee and a decision on the proposal was deferred.”