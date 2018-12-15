Home Nation

Rafale deal: Congress sabotaging India's security preparedness, says Prakash Javadekar​

Javadekar blamed the Congress for demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe on Rafale deal without discussion.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar​​​​​​​ (File| PTI)

By IANS

 

Panaji, Dec 15 (IANS) The Congress is trying to sabotage the country's security preparedness by raking up the Rafale deal issue, despite the Supreme Court ruling that there was no need for a probe, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said here on Saturday.

Javadekar, who is here to participate in the 31st annual convocation ceremony of the Goa University, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was willing to have a discussion on the Rafale fighter aircraft purchase in Parliament, but blamed the Congress for demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe without discussion.

"This is nothing but sabotage of our security preparedness. We have already said that Rahul Gandhi owes an apology to the nation, to the defence forces and Lok Sabha also," Javadekar told the media on the sidelines of the convocation ceremony.

"The Supreme Court has clearly exposed the falsehood of Congress and also gave a clean chit to the deal by saying that no further enquiry was needed. Still if the Congress persists with the issue, the only conclusion is that it wants to stop the deal which will weaken the security preparedness of the country," the Union Minister said, adding that the Congress had delayed the purchase of the fighter jets for seven years and was now blocking the efforts of the National Democratic Alliance government.

 

