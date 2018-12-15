Home Nation

Rafale deal: Government moves SC seeking correction in para which makes reference to CAG report, PAC

Published: 15th December 2018 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 06:28 PM

Rafale

Rafale fighter jet. (Official website Dassault Aviation)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking correction in a paragraph in its judgement on Rafale fighter jet deal in which a reference has been made about the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report and Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

A law officer said that the application has been filed to convey to the court that there has been some misinterpretation on the issue of the documents placed in a sealed cover relating to the CAG and PAC.

In the judgement on Friday, the apex court had noted that the pricing details have been shared with CAG, and the report of the CAG has been examined by the PAC.

The issue of CAG and PAC was mentioned in para 25 of the judgement of the top court which had held that there were no irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

The judgement had said that the material placed before it shows that the Centre did not disclose in Parliament the pricing details of the Rafale fighter jet, but revealed it to the Comptroller and Auditor General.

After the SC verdict on Friday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who chairs the PAC, had said no such report had come to him.

 

