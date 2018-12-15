Rafale deal: No need for JPC probe after SC order, says Akhilesh Yadav

Home Nation

Now since the SC has analysed every aspect of the deal and issued an order, if someone still has any doubt over the procurement of the fighter aircrafts, they should approach it again, said Akhilesh.

Published: 15th December 2018

By Namita Bajpai
LUCKNOW: A day after Supreme Court’s order over Rafale deal, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, said there was no need for constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the issue after the apex court had given its view over the defence deal.

The SP chief said even if someone has any doubts over the fairness of the deal, they should first approach the  apex court only. Clarifying his demand for JPC probe, Akhilesh said that he had sought a probe when Supreme Court was not there in picture.

“Supreme Court is supreme. Now since the court has analysed every aspect of the deal and issued an order, if someone still has any doubt over the procurement of the fighter aircrafts, they should approach the
it again.

However, the former CM also suggested that in the light of the huge controversy over the deal, it should be scrapped and a new deal should be signed with some other country.

“The government should scrap the present deal and sign a new agreement with another country for the purchase of fighter aircrafts,” he said. 

In a relief to Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday had dismissed the pleas challenging the deal for 36 fighter aircrafts between India and France saying that there was no instance to "really doubt the decision making process". 

The apex court, in its order, had rejected petitions seeking court-monitored CBI probe into the deal and lodging of a criminal case alleging irregularities to the tune of Rs 58,000 crore in the purchase of 36 fighter planes from France.

While the BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress after SC order and sought an unconditional apology from the Congress President Rahul Gandhi for what it called a false smear campaign with an intention to tarnish the image of not only the Prime Minister, but also the nation at international platforms.  

The BJP also accused the Congress party of endangering the security of the nation by raising illogical questions over the deal. 

The Congress has been accusing the Modi government of wrong-doing for the last six months over the deal. However, even after the SC ruling, the grand old party reiterated its demand for a JPC probe to settle the doubts over the pricing of aircrafts. 

Meanwhile, the SP chief has confirmed his participation at the swearing-in ceremony of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamalanath on Monday. But, BSP chief Mayawati is yet to accept the invite. As the political pundits put it, the swearing-in-ceremony of Kamanath would present another opportunity to the Opposition to resurrect the picture of unity which was presented seven months ago at JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s oath-taking ceremony while forming JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka.

