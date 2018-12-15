Home Nation

Six Indians working for Pakistani online cheating racket held

The accused were associated with a Pakistani gang which cheated people through the `lottery scam', he said.

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh police on Friday claimed to have busted an online cheating racket running from Pakistan with the arrest of six Indian nationals in Madhya Pradesh.

Pushpendra Singh (27), Manish Bhalse (23), Nagendra Singh (28), Sujeet Singh (22), Kiran Singh (22) and Brijendra Singh (25) were arrested for allegedly cheating people in India while working for a Pakistani gang, said Indore police's Special Task Force chief Jitendra Singh.

Pushpendra Singh, hailing from Satna district and currently living in Indore, was allegedly the kingpin of the gang in India, he said.

The accused sent emails to people, saying they had won lottery but would need to pay some money to get the award amount.

The victims would be asked to transfer the money through Internet banking.

While the accused arranged opening of bank accounts where the money would be transferred, their handlers in Pakistan withdrew the money.

The accused were given seven per cent commission, Singh said.

"We are scrutinising the bank accounts from which the money was withdrawn," he added.

