Youth who showed black flag to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrested

By UNI

PRATAPGARH: A youth who tried to show black flag to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been arrested by the police.

The CM had come to pay his tribute to State Rural Engineering Services minister Rajendra Pratap Singh aka Moti Singh's father Bharat Singh Gandhi.

CM's helicopter landed on the police line and while his convoy was passing by the gate of the police line, a Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Arvind Yadav reportedly showed black flag to the CM.

The youth was immediately arrested by the policemen but meanwhile, several cars including one of a local MLA hit each other which led to chaos for some time.

The CM laid flowers on the portrait of Late Bharat Singh and paid his respects to him, while consoling his family.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace. Nagar Palika Parishad Bela Pratapgarh ex-chairman Mr Gandhi breathed his last at his residence on last Thursday.