Home Nation

Bhupesh Baghel is new Chhattisgarh chief minister

The party also announced that the new Congress government in the state would work on equality, transparency and integrity and its first task would be to declare a loan waiver for farmers of the state.

Published: 16th December 2018 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel, the new Chhattisgarh CM (Photo | PTI)

Bhupesh Baghel, the new Chhattisgarh CM (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Senior Congress leader and state party chief Bhupesh Baghel will be the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

The decision was taken at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held here on Sunday.

He will take oath at 5 PM tomorrow, AICC observer Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Chhattisgarh election results: Family pocket borough shows no-trust in Raman Singh

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had held several rounds of discussion with the four aspirants for the post -- T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant -- at his Tughlaq Lane residence in New Delhi on Saturday.

On December 12, the CLP had met in the state capital Raipur in the presence of AICC observer Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC-in-charge for Chhattisgarh, P L Punia.

It had passed a resolution authorising Gandhi to take a final call on the new chief minister.

In the two-phase polls that took place on November 12 and November 20, the Congress had romped home to power in the state after 15 years with a two-third majority, winning 68 seats in the 90-member House.

The BJP, which was in power since 2003, was reduced to 15 seats.

 

Meanwhile, the party in its twitter handle, said the new Congress government in the state would work on equality, transparency and integrity and its first task would be to declare a loan waiver for farmers of the state.

"Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as Bhupesh Baghel is appointed CM.

We wish him the best as he forms a government of equality, transparency and integrity starting off with loan waiver for farmers as we promised," the party tweeted, along with a picture of Baghel.

Top party leadership have held intense discussions over the past three days before deciding on Baghel as the chief minister.

The OBC leader had steered the party to a stupendous victory with a two-thirds majority in the assembly polls in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh election Chhattisgarh CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp