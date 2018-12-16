Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan changes Twitter bio, calls himself  the ‘Common Man’ of MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: IN the real world, 59-year-old Shivraj Singh Chouhan may no longer be the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after his party failed to get majority during the recent assembly polls.But in the virtual world, Chouhan continues to be the CM. Three days after the poll debacle, Chouhan changed his official twitter bio from “the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh” to “the Common Man of Madhya Pradesh” which when abbreviated also means CM of MP.

The changes were made in the Twitter bio on Saturday, two days before the new CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath is sworn in as the new chief minister at a grand ceremony in Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan on Monday.

The new Twitter bio which keeps Chouhan’s CM tag (now Common Man of MP) tag intact is being seen as the outgoing CM’s team’s conscious effort to project that he is still connected to the grassroots in the state, despite his party having failed to come to power for the fourth time in a row in MP.

Just a day after the assembly poll results were out, Chouhan had made it clear that he was not shifting to central politics. “I was born in MP, will live and die in MP, as the people of the state are my god,” Chouhan had told journalists.

He will spearhead the party’s statewide thanksgiving Aabhar Yatra which is likely to start after Makar Sankranti (January 14, 2019) from Vindhya region, where the BJP, upsetting all calculations swept the recent polls winning 24 out of the 30 seats at stake.

