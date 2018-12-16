Home Nation

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan changes Twitter bio, calls himself  the ‘Common Man’ of MP

Just a day after the assembly poll results were out, Chouhan had made it clear that he was not shifting to central politics.

Published: 16th December 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: IN the real world, 59-year-old Shivraj Singh Chouhan may no longer be the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after his party failed to get majority during the recent assembly polls.But in the virtual world, Chouhan continues to be the CM. Three days after the poll debacle, Chouhan changed his official twitter bio from “the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh” to “the Common Man of Madhya Pradesh” which when abbreviated also means CM of MP.

The changes were made in the Twitter bio on Saturday, two days before the new CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath is sworn in as the new chief minister at a grand ceremony in Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan on Monday.

The new Twitter bio which keeps Chouhan’s CM tag (now Common Man of MP) tag intact is being seen as the outgoing CM’s team’s conscious effort to project that he is still connected to the grassroots in the state, despite his party having failed to come to power for the fourth time in a row in MP.

Just a day after the assembly poll results were out, Chouhan had made it clear that he was not shifting to central politics. “I was born in MP, will live and die in MP, as the people of the state are my god,” Chouhan had told journalists.

He will spearhead the party’s statewide thanksgiving Aabhar Yatra which is likely to start after Makar Sankranti (January 14, 2019) from Vindhya region, where the BJP, upsetting all calculations swept the recent polls winning 24 out of the 30 seats at stake.

Status update

The former CM changed his Twitter bio two days before his successor is sworn in

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan Twitter Madhya Pradesh polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp