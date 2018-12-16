Home Nation

People have started showing their gotras to become prominent in politics: Yogi Adityanath

People who had described themselves as accidentally Hindus were now realising that they were Hindus in the real sense and it was a victory of Sanatan faith, said Yogi Adityanath.

Published: 16th December 2018 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

By PTI

FAIZABAD: Taking a veiled dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said people have started showing their gotra and sacred thread to become prominent in the country's politics.

Addressing a gathering in the district Saturday he said, the people who had described themselves as accidentally Hindus were now realising that they were Hindus in the real sense and it was a victory of Sanatan faith.

TNIE Opinion | Assembly elections 2018: Hinduism triumphs over Hindutva

He said Google failed before the epic Ramayana, which was written by sage Valmiki, and he asserted that the knowledge of the spiritual books was correct instead of what the search engine said.

"The word Kumbh has started becoming prevalent. It has become a fashion and trademark for the branding of one's programme. These days people are showing their Gotra and janeyu (sacred thread) to become prominent in the country's politics," Adityanath said without naming Gandhi.

Modi is behaving like Tughlaq, Yogi Adityanath like Aurangzeb, says Congress' Randeep Surjewala

"The people who described themselves as accidentally Hindu are now realising that they are also Hindus (They are realising) it is not accidental and we are Hindus in the real sense. Now they are remembering their janeyu and Gotra. I think this is the victory of India's Sanatan faith. This is the victory of our beliefs," he said.

He claimed the people who were criticising the Kumbh Mela were trying to destroy the Indian culture and were conspiring to disgrace the country with the help of foreign funds.

ALSO READ | BJP leader calls Yogi Adityanath future PM, stirs row

The BJP leader claimed that they were trying to defame Hindu religion over the Sabarimala issue when everybody knew the tradition of the temple.

He claimed that those who had never been to temple were issuing statements over the issue and a similar environment was being created over the grand Kumbh Mela by terming it an anti-Dalit convention.

READ | FIR against activist who doctored video to 'prove Yogi Adityanath inciting violence'

He said people from all castes took part in Kumbh which was a symbol of spiritual grandeur.

He said most verses in the Vedas were composed by Dalit saints and the sage who had interviewed Lord Ram was Valmiki but people from the community were discriminated against.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Hindutva Rahul Gandhi Kumbh Mela Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp