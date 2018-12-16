PM Modi inaugurates command and control centre for Kumbh Mela

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated the state-of-the-art command and control centre for the Kumbh Mela here.

He performed Ganga Pujan and visited the Swachh Kumbh exhibition.

Modi also visited the 'Akshayavat' in Prayagraj before proceeding to Andawa to dedicate to the nation various development projects to clean the Ganges and ghats ahead of the Kumbh Mela, which begins on January 15.

The prime minister then left for Bamrauli Airport, Prayagraj, to inaugurate the new terminal building of the airport, before returning to Delhi.