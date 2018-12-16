In Sonia's stronghold Rae Bareli, PM Modi slams Congress for agrarian crisis in India

By PTI

RAE BARELI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday blamed the Congress for agrarian crisis in the country and said despite being in power for 10 years, the party did not implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee report.

Attacking the Congress at a public meeting at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's home turf, Modi said the party neither "bothered about jawans nor farmers".

"Why did the Congress not implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee report despite being in power for 10 years. The Congress will never answer this," Modi said.

The NDA government implemented the Swaminathan committee report on Minimum Support Price (MSP) to increase the income of farmers, he said, adding the MSP has been ensured for 22 rabi and Kharif crops.

"The Congress eco-system will never tell you that this decision will enable the farmers of the country to get Rs 60,000 crore," he said.

Happy to be in Raebareli. Watch my speech at the public meeting. https://t.co/G1usbS8jIA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2018

Hitting out at the Karnataka government where the Congress is an alliance partner, Modi said, "The Congress has been speaking big things about loan waiver, but all of them are lies."

In Karnataka, loan waiver was promised in 10 days, but the truth is something else after six months, he said. "Newspaper reports say that in the past six months in Karnataka, loans of less than 1,000 farmers have been waived.

Arrest warrants have been issued against the farmers. The Congress is exerting full force to bury the truth, hide and stop it from coming in front of the farmers of the country," he said.

The prime minister said the central government was working day and night to ensure 'Sabkaa Saath, Sabkaa Vikas'.