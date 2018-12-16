Home Nation

Voting underway for Haryana municipal polls

The BJP and the Indian National Lok Dal are contesting the elections on their respective party symbols, the Congress has chosen not to use the party symbol for candidates.

Published: 16th December 2018 08:59 AM

voting-elections

Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Voting was underway on Sunday for five municipal corporations and committees in Haryana.

Only a few voters were seen at polling stations due to the cold weather.

Voting started at 7.30 a.m. and will continue till 4.30 p.m., election officials said.

Elections to the five municipal corporations and committees of Hisar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Karnal were being held.

The election to the posts of mayors will be held directly for the first time.

A total of 14,01,454 voters are eligible exercise their franchise in 136 wards of the municipal corporations and committees.

The State Election Commission (SEC) said that there are 744,468 are male voters and 656,986 are female voters.

The Haryana Police has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. 

Over 7,000 police personnel, including women police officials, are on duty.

Officials said that for the first time in the electoral history of municipal elections in the country, none of the above (NOTA) has been introduced as an option in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

There are 1,292 polling stations for the elections. Out of these, 304 are sensitive and 166 are hyper-sensitive. The highest number of polling stations (303) has been set up in Yamunanagar district.

Director General of Police (DGP) B.S. Sandhu said on Saturday that the entire police administration is fully geared up to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are contesting the elections on their respective party symbols, the Congress has chosen not to use the party symbol for candidates backed by the party.

The elections are being considered important before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls likely to be held in October 2019.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana since October 2014.
 

Haryana municipal polls

