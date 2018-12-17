AAP MP Sanjay Singh attends Ashok Gehlot's swearing-in

By IANS

NEW DELHI: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ashok Gehlot as the Rajasthan Chief Minister following a surprise invitation from the Congress party.

"I attended the ceremony after the Congress invited our party and our Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) authorized me to go as the party representative to Rajasthan," where Ashok Gehlot took oath as Chief Minister, Singh told IANS.

The Congress on Sunday invited Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the oath taking ceremonies of its Chief Ministers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The AAP did not attend the oath taking events of Chief Ministers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Singh, a confidant of Kejriwal, however, maintained that "no politics" should be read into this.hl

The invitation to the AAP came amid persistent speculation that the two parties may team up in Delhi against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Delhi's ruling AAP is the main opposition party in Punjab, where the Congress is in power. The Congress has no representation in the 70-member Delhi Assembly which is overwhelmingly dominated by the AAP.