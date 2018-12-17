Bulandshahr violence: Relief for man mistakenly named in FIR due to police 'goof up' as real culprit surrenders

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: It was a case of mistaken identity in Bualndhshar violence case which made Vishal Tyagi, manager of a charitable blood bank in Bulandshahr city, go through the jitters when he suddenly found his picture flashing on the wanted list of accused persons. While it was attributed to a faux pas in the FIR and the error was later rectified by the cops ensuring the custody of the real accused with the same name.

However, two days after his namesake’s picture was put on the wanted list, the real culprit Vishal Tyagi surrendered in the court in Bulandshahr on Monday. Tyagi had been absconding since the day of trouble which had erupted over alleged cow slaughter and recovery of carcasses in Syana town of Bulandshahr district on December 3.

Tyagi was immediately sent to jail. So far, 17 persons have been arrested in connection with mob violence.

The goof up on the part of Bualdshahr police came to fore when Tyagi, 32, found his picture on the wanted list of Bulandshahr violence accused. Tyagi is based in Bulandshahr city, 38 km away from Chingrawati police post where the mob violence had taken place over alleged cow slaughter.

In fact, Police on Friday had released a poster of those who figured on the list of accused carrying 23 names of which 18 had pictures against them. One of the named accused was Vishal Tyagi, son of Surender Tyagi, a resident of Syana. However, the picture against that name was that of Vishal Tyagi, who works in charitable blood bank in the city and was son of Vijaypal Singh.

As per the sources, possibly the cops took out the picture of Vishal Tyagi from his Facebook account and put it against the name of the culprit without even cross-checking it was the same person.

This is not the first time, the Bualndshahr police have erred. Earlier also, they had picked up two minors named in the FIR lodged against cow slaughter. One of the two minors was named Sajid. Later, the police released the minor when they came across the real Sajid, 23, in the same village.

Yogesh Raj, Bajrang Dal district convenor and Shikar Agarwal, BJP youth wing activist, believed to be the main accused in the violence case are still elusive. While the senior police officials claimed that the address of the accused was of Syana and the picture was wrongly placed.

“But the NBW was issued against the real culprit and only those against whom FIR was registered will be punished,” said a senior cop. In the last couple of days, police have upped its ante against accused of Bulandshahr violence. Apart from arresting 17 in all, six new names were added to the list of culprits who allegedly had orchestrated violence. Moreover, notices under Section 82 of CrPC for the attachment of the properties of the absconding accused were also being stuck on the walls of their houses.