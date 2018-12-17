Congress compromised on nation’s security: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP has demanded that the Congress apologise to the people of the country for “compromising” on the nation’s security by allegedly delaying decisions on the modernization of armed forces.



Pointing out that the process of Rafale deal started in 2007, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters in Guwahati on Monday, “The Congress was in power at the Centre from 2004-14 but it failed to take any decisions on the issue of the modernization of armed forces. Therefore, the Congress should apologise to the people for compromising on the nation’s security”.



He demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should also apologise to the people for allegedly spreading lies against the BJP on the Rafale deal.



“The Congress is the oldest political party of the country and it is expected that it will behave responsibly and not mislead people by spreading lies. That the Congress was spreading lies on the Rafale deal was exposed by the Supreme Court. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people,” Adityanath said.



He slammed the Congress for making a hue and cry on the deal and not accepting a debate or discussion on it in the Parliament.



“The Congress is demanding that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) look into the issue. A JPC is formed within the Parliament and it is not bigger than the Parliament. We said we are ready to discuss any issue in the Parliament but the Congress is shying away from a discussion or debate. Their refusal to accept the Supreme Court judgement shows they have no respect for democracy,” Adityanath said.



The Congress wants to keep the issue alive for some more time to mislead people but the BJP will “expose” their lies, he added.

