Home Nation

Despite tense situation Karvan-e-Aman bus leave for Pakistan occupied Kashmir

Three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), including an Army deserter and a soldier were killed in an encounter on Saturday.

Published: 17th December 2018 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

The bus service, introduced on April 7, 2005 has helped thousands of families, divided in 1947, to meet each other. (File | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR:  The Karvan-e-Aman bus, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), left here on Monday morning to cross over to another side of the Line of Control (LoC) at Uri despite tense situation following strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against Pulwama killings.

Three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), including an Army deserter and a soldier were killed in an encounter on Saturday. During the subsequent clashes seven persons were killed in security force firing.

The JRL later called for a general strike for three days from Saturday against these killings.

The weekly bus left Bemina, Srinagar, with eight passengers, including four residents of Kashmir and four POK returnees, official sources told UNI.

READ| Jammu and Kashmir: Seven civilians, including teenagers, killed in Pulwama encounter

The bus has since reached Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC) at Uri, where more passengers will board it before leaving for Kaman post, the last Indian military post on this side of the LoC, he said adding the exact number of passengers crossing over to POK will be known in the afternoon.

Similarly, the number of passengers travelling from POK will also be known in the evening.

However, they said the number of POK residents, travelling to meet their relatives separated in 1947 due to partition, comes down during winter when the temperature goes down to below freezing point.

During summer it witness increase when the weather remains pleasant in Kashmir.  Similarly the number of Kashmiri residents visiting POK increases during winter and goes down in summer.

The bus was introduced on April 7,2005 after India and Pakistan governments agreed to allow travel of separated families on Travel Permitsâ instead of International passports.

The bus has since helped thousands of families, separated due to partition, to meet each other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan occupied Kashmir Karvan-e-Aman bus Kashmir encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp